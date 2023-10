NASA is planning to launch a new mission to explore what it calls a "metal-rich asteroid." Mark Brown with the Jet Propulsion lab joined News On 6 at 4 to tell us more about the asteroid "Psyche" and what makes this one so special.

By: News On 6

On Thursday, NASA is planning to launch a new mission to explore what it calls a "metal-rich asteroid".

The agency says what it learns there could explain more about our own planet. Mark Brown with the Jet Propulsion lab joined News On 6 at 4 to tell us more about the asteroid "Psyche" and what makes this one so special.