Driver In 2022 Deadly Sand Springs Crash Sentenced As Youthful Offender

All the families say they don’t feel like the driver has learned from her actions, and a slap on the wrist isn’t enough of a punishment.

By: News On 6

Family members of the three teenagers killed in a Sand Springs crash last year are outraged after learning the driver may not spend any time behind bars.

Sirrah Mathews was sentenced to 20 years, but because she’s a youthful offender, she can’t be punished past her 19th birthday, and she is 17 right now.

Family members of Kylee Weaver, Cyra Saner, and Ethan Gibson, who were killed in the 2022 crash, are upset Mathews was not treated as an adult in court.

Mathews will be under the supervision of the Office of Juvenile Affairs and may not spend any time in custody.

"Complete just dumbfounded, shocked, that that was the full outcome,” said Michele Burcham, the stepmother of Saner.

"If you're going to be behind the wheel, I feel that you should be tried as an adult if you take adult actions,” said Kori Fletcher, the mother of Weaver. “If you have a driver's license, that is an adult action."

Police say Mathews was high on marijuana and speeding down a road in Sand Springs when she went off the road and hit a tree.

She had four passengers in her car.

One of the passengers, Logan Childers, survived but doesn’t remember what happened.

Childers isn’t happy about the driver’s sentence.

"I definitely think there should be more repercussions, considering that three kids were killed,” said Childers.

Family members were even more upset because they didn’t think Mathews showed any remorse in court.

“We're mourning the loss still, after a year, of our loved ones, and she’s sitting over there laughing,” said Jeanie Blatchford, the aunt of Weaver.

They say even a year later, nothing will replace the hole they have in their hearts.

"I emphasized that I'll probably never have a catch again,” said Steve Terrill, the grandfather of Gibson. “His glove is idle; mine is too now. I was lucky enough to be his Paw-Paw."

The District Attorney’s Office sent News On 6 a statement:

This case is a tragic situation for everyone involved. Kylee Weaver, Ethan Gibson and Cyra Saner deserved a chance to grow up and live full lives. Parents should not have to bury their children. Our Office was faced with a situation where there were no winners. Oklahoma state statutes require that a 16-year-old charged with first-degree manslaughter is presumed to be a youthful offender. This law is the State’s way of recognizing that those individuals under the age of 18, who commit serious crimes, need more serious treatment and consequences than what the Juvenile system allows. Sirrah Mathews fits into this category of a youthful offender and has now been convicted as youthful offender for three counts of First-Degree Manslaughter. Ms. Mathews has been ordered by the Court to complete requirements set out by the Office of Juvenile Affairs. The statute allows Ms. Mathews to undergo these requirements until she is 19 years old. If she fails to follow the treatment plan or commits another crime before she turns 19, our Office could file a motion to bridge her to adult court and adult sentencing. A judge would then decide if she is considered an adult and would determine her sentence. The resolution of this case will not bring back those who lost their lives. Our hearts go out to the families of Kylee, Ethan and Cyra, who continue to mourn their loss.

News On 6 contacted the attorney for Mathews but did not hear back.