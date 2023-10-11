Attorneys Push For Tulsa Race Massacre Reparations After Survivor Dies

Those lawyers say the death of Hughes Van Ellis feels unfair because he never got justice. They don't want the same thing to happen to the last two survivors.

Attorneys representing the last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre want the State Supreme Court to quickly decide in the case for reparations.

Their plea for urgency is growing after one of the survivors died this week.

Those lawyers say the death of Hughes Van Ellis feels unfair because he never got justice.

They don't want the same thing to happen to the last two survivors.

Demario Solomon-Simmons represents the survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre and said Van Ellis -- also known as Uncle Redd -- was more like a family member than a client.

In July, a district judge dismissed a lawsuit against the City of Tulsa and other entities seeking reparations for the massacre.

The attorneys filed an appeal with the State Supreme Court to overturn that decision so it could potentially go to trial.

The lawyers argue time is of the essence since the last two survivors are 108 and 109 years old.

“All we are asking for is the opportunity to get back in the court, give us the opportunity to prove our case, get our experts, and show what we know we can prove--that's all we want--the opportunity to get justice," Demario said.

There is no timetable on when a decision from the State Supreme Court could be announced.

A public ceremony of life for Van Ellis will be held in Tulsa at a later date.