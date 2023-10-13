McAlester Takes Down East Central, 43-13

McAlester scored 31 unanswered in the second half to win, 43-13.

Thursday, October 12th 2023, 10:39 pm

By: News On 6


East Central hosted McAlester Thursday night. Both teams were fighting for a playoff spot in District 3 in 5A.

Scoreless in the 1st, Donavon Jackson picked off Caden Lesnau, and he took it to the house for the Pick 6. The extra point was blocked. 6-0 Cards.

Same score in the 2nd, Lesnau made up for it, called his own number, and scored on the 16-yard keeper.

