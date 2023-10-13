Tulsa State Fair Safer This Year Than Previous Years, TCSO Says

Many statistics were down from last year, including the total number of calls for a deputy's service. Those were about half of what they were the year before.

By: News On 6

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said this year's fair was safer overall than last year.

TCSO only got 253 calls for service, compared to the 409 calls made last year.

The number of lost children reported went way down as well.

However, there were a few statistics that climbed slightly. Those include the number of arrests, with 25 total, and eight gun charges.

Many of the criminal incidents involved juveniles.

"Where is the supervision on the part of the parent of these children? So that is something that we need parents to do their part. if your child is not mature enough and capable enough to be at the fair and follow the law, not bring a weapon, not get into a fight, then they don’t deserve to be there without your supervision," said Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office did say it hopes to bring in more technology, like the drone detection system it tested this year, to make the fair even safer next year.