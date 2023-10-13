NASA Scientist On Upcoming Annular Solar Eclipse

People are in for a special treat this weekend when the moon moves in front of the sun, blocking sunlight and creating a fantastic “ring of fire” in the sky.

Friday, October 13th 2023, 9:10 am

By: News On 6


People are in for a special treat this weekend when the moon moves in front of the sun, blocking sunlight and creating a fantastic “ring of fire” in the sky.

This is an annular eclipse, not a total solar eclipse, but we’ll have one of those soon enough.

Nicki Rayl, NASA Director for Flight for Heliophysics, joined us at 8 in the morning to talk about how to safely view this eclipse and what else is coming up.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 13th, 2023

October 13th, 2023

October 13th, 2023

October 13th, 2023

Top Headlines

October 14th, 2023

October 14th, 2023

October 14th, 2023

October 14th, 2023