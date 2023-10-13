NASA Scientist On Upcoming Annular Solar Eclipse

Friday, October 13th 2023, 9:10 am
People are in for a special treat this weekend when the moon moves in front of the sun, blocking sunlight and creating a fantastic “ring of fire” in the sky.
This is an annular eclipse, not a total solar eclipse, but we’ll have one of those soon enough.
Nicki Rayl, NASA Director for Flight for Heliophysics, joined us at 8 in the morning to talk about how to safely view this eclipse and what else is coming up.
