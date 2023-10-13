Castle Of Muskogee Hosts Halloween Festival

It's the most frightful day of the year, Friday the 13th! The ghouls at the Castle of Muskogee want you to join them for a night of haunts and other activities. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live Friday morning to experience it herself.

It is the most frightful day of the year - Friday the 13th - and the Castle of Muskogee promises a good scare.

It is open every Friday and Saturday night in October. When the lights go out, the ghouls and goblins appear.

Owner, Matt Hiller, said the setup for its Halloween Festival begins right after fireworks season. "We clear everything out, sweep the floors, and then start bringing in the walls, bringing in the props, the characters, and the animatronics and rebuild the haunt each year, and it changes. It is never the same," he added.

That is because the haunt directors rotate, bringing in fresh ideas each spooky season. "I brought my Trail of Blood haunt director, who has been out there for 8 years. She is up here running Casa Morte now, and it is way different than in the past," said Hiller.

There are a total of nine haunts on the Castle of Muskogee property, which spans 60 acres. A jack o' lantern rating scale helps guests decide which one they might like to enter or which one might lead to nightmares. Hiller said people can also purchase packages to check out several attractions in one night.

For those looking for free entertainment, he said the Castle has that too. "We have free parking, free admission to the Halloween Village, and then at that point, you choose what you want to do, if anything, or just hang out and watch, visit some shops, or just eat some good food and have a drink."

The Halloween Festival is from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night through October 28th.

The Castle is located at 3400 W Fern Mountain Rd. in Muskogee. Haunts begin after dark.