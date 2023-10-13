Pet of the Week: Ricky The Chihuahua-Puggle

Ricky the 10-month-old Chihuahua-puggle mix is eager to please and is learning his puppy manners

By: News On 6

This is Ricky the 10-month-old Chihuahua-puggle mix.

He is eager to please and is learning his puppy manners. Whether it is playtime in the yard or snuggles on the couch, Ricky is ready to join in. He would love a home with a yard and maybe some kids to play with.

If you'd like to adopt RICKY call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.







