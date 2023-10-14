Union Take Down Mustang, 46-7

The final from Union Tuttle Stadium, 46-7 Union.

Over at Union High School, the Redhawks had a perfect district record coming in Friday night.

Mustang came in looking to end that for Union.

But the Redhawks were looking to win it Friday night without Shaker Reisig. In for him was the freshman Kason Delgado. He got his first start as a varsity quarterback, not too shabby.

First quarter, Union was down 7-nothing, handed it off to Issac Covington. The score was evened up.

Broncos were trying to get something going, but the Redhawks swarming defense took over and forced the fumble, and turnover on the 16-yard line.

Which led to Delgado handing it off to Jordan Shelling. He cut out down the sideline and dove in for the touchdown.

