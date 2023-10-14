Owasso Wins Against Yukon, 63-42

Friday, October 13th 2023, 10:48 pm
In Owasso, the Rams and Yukon faced off Friday night.
Picked this one up in the second quarter following a Yukon touchdown.
J'Khari Thomas took the kickoff, made a few guys miss, and hit the gas. He took it 75 yards to set Owasso up inside the red zone.
A few plays later, Jayson Moll took the handoff and went untouched into the endzone.
In the 4th, it was 63-35 Owasso.
Owasso won, 63-42.
