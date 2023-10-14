Owasso Wins Against Yukon, 63-42

Owasso won, 63-42.

By: News On 6

In Owasso, the Rams and Yukon faced off Friday night.

Picked this one up in the second quarter following a Yukon touchdown.

J'Khari Thomas took the kickoff, made a few guys miss, and hit the gas. He took it 75 yards to set Owasso up inside the red zone.

A few plays later, Jayson Moll took the handoff and went untouched into the endzone.

In the 4th, it was 63-35 Owasso.

Owasso won, 63-42.