Peoria Avenue Near 51st Street Back Open After Accident Involving Pedestrian

All lanes of Peoria are back open at 51st Street after Tulsa Police say someone hit and killed a woman trying to cross the street.

Tulsa Police received a call on Friday night about a woman in the road near 51st Street and Peoria Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the driver was traveling north and told them that a woman had stepped out into the road in front of them.

The river says that he attempted to swerve to avoid the pedestrian, but that they ended up hitting and killing the woman.

Currently, nobody has been identified yet in this case.