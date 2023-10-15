Missing 74-Year-Old Man Located In Tulsa, Police Say

John Mulhousen was located at 81st and Sheridan on Saturday, Tulsa Police say.

A missing person alert has been activated for a 74-year-old man with dementia, police say.

The Tulsa Police Department says John Mulhousen was last seen in the area of Woodland Hills Mall on foot Saturday around 4:45 p.m.

Police say he has dementia but responds to his name.

He was wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

If you see this person, TPD says to call 918-596-9222.