Missing 74-Year-Old Man Located In Tulsa, Police Say

Saturday, October 14th 2023, 7:55 pm
UPDATE: John Mulhousen was located at 81st and Sheridan on Saturday, Tulsa Police say.
---
A missing person alert has been activated for a 74-year-old man with dementia, police say.
The Tulsa Police Department says John Mulhousen was last seen in the area of Woodland Hills Mall on foot Saturday around 4:45 p.m.
Police say he has dementia but responds to his name.
He was wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.
If you see this person, TPD says to call 918-596-9222.
October 14th, 2023
October 13th, 2023
October 6th, 2023
October 3rd, 2023
October 15th, 2023
October 15th, 2023
October 15th, 2023