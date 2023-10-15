Former Sooners Cheerleader Pursues Racing Career

Former Oklahoma football cheerleader Taylor Reimer earned her degree from OU and is on the race track in North Carolina pursuing her dream.

Taylor Reimer grew up racing at the Port City Raceway.

She says she fell in love with racing the moment her dad put her in a go-kart at 6 years old.

“I grew up a very competitive girl in anything I do, I always wanna win and be the best version of myself, so racing really brings that out in me,” she said.

Now she’s back at her hometown track…this time as a professional driver. However, the journey to get where she is had some stops along the way.

Taylor took a break from racing as a teen to focus on school and her other passion - cheerleading. A passion she took with her to college.

“Our family grew up going there, I didn’t even apply to any other college, OU was the only option,” she said.

She said it was a difficult decision…but she had a commitment to her team at school.

“I ultimately made the decision that I should finish out what I started at OU and then I could always get into racing after that,” Reimer said.

While she was soaking in the roar of the crowd on the sideline of football games, she was missing the roar of her engine.

But COVID gave her spare time and provided a way back to the driver's seat after 6 years.

“So about halfway through college, you know I dabbled in racing a little bit, just practiced some midget and wasn’t really sure if I was gonna do it full time, and we decided to do it full time,” said Reimer.

Now, after earning her degree, she’s put down her pom poms to focus on racing and is doing it full time.

She also moved to North Carolina to further pursue her dream,

“I’ve had a passion for racing ever since I was a little girl and I knew I wanted to get back into it, I just didn’t really know when the right time was,” she said.

She went from cheering at OU, to getting cheers herself on the track yet again.