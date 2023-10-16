Tulsa Jewish Community Gathers In Show Of Solidarity To Israel

The Tulsa Jewish Community came together on Sunday to show their solidarity with Israel after the attacks on Oct. 7th.

By: News On 6

The Jewish Federation of Tulsa saw more than 300 people gather to show their support. The event's organizer says it's all about hope and peace.

The Israeli Emissary for the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, Shahaf Feinkuchen, helped organize the event and he says he’s thankful to see the Tulsa community show support.

He has family in Israel that were in the middle of last week's attacks and he hopes he doesn’t get a phone call or see the name of someone he loves who has been hurt or killed.

The mayor spoke about his time in Israel and how impressed he was with the country and he’s sad to see what’s happening right now.

Feinkuchen says they're asking people to donate to support Israel.



