By: News On 6

Magic City Books On Good Reads For This Fall Season

Cooler weather has arrived and you may be ready to snuggle up with a good book for fall.

Pat Cawiezell joined us Monday morning to update us on Magic City Books' upcoming events, t-shirt sales, and to share some good reads for this month.

Big ticketed events put on by Magic City Books are coming up as well. Those events include conversations with authors Rachel Maddow and Ann Patchett.

The events are on the same weekend. Maddow will be at the Cox Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 27. Patchett will be at All Souls Unitarian Church on Sunday, Oct. 29.

CLICK HERE for more information about Magic City Books and its events.