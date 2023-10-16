Local Group Challenges Tulsa Restaurants In Contest To Create Vegan Dishes

Vegan Outreach, a national nonprofit that aims to reduce animal suffering, is challenging local restaurants to create more vegan dishes.

-

Vegan Outreach, a national nonprofit that aims to reduce animal suffering, is challenging local restaurants to create more vegan dishes.

It is called the Vegan Chef Challenge and it's established in cities across the country.

Inheritance Juicery is one of 65 restaurants in Tulsa and Broken Arrow participating. Manager Parker Vincent said it is not uncommon to find vegan food on their menu.

"This is what we do here," Vincent said. "We are all about vegan food, vegetarian food, everything in our store is organic, and we do a lot of gluten free options."

Vincent said joining the Tulsa Vegan Chef Challenge was a no brainer.

"We are excited to be a part of this because it brings more awareness to this type of food in Tulsa, so we are hoping that there will be more people looking out for it," he added.

The challenge runs through the end of October. Organizer, Sarah Hyden said the concept is simple.

"You go to those restaurants during normal business hours and order the vegan challenge options and then go online and vote," she said.

The newest items on Inheritance Juicery's menu are vegan sriracha mac and cheese, a Cuban sandwich made with jackfruit, and vegan salmon with risotto.

"We have had a lot of people come in and ask specifically for those new dishes and come back to try them again and again," Vincent said.

Not everyone taking part in the challenge is vegan or even has to be.

"We love that it brings vegan food to vegans, but it is not for vegans," said Hyden. "It is to help show those chefs that vegan food can be delicious and easy to prepare and amazing and also to show diners that."

Each participating restaurant has a Diner Passport that you can grab and check off locations you have visited. Once you have tried at least five of the restaurants, Hyden says to email the passport in to be entered to win prizes.

Voting is also a big part of the challenge. She said if your favorite dish is a big enough hit, it might even get a permanent spot on a restaurant's menu.

"We want these restaurants to come out with these options, see the support that the community is coming out and trying these to where they go 'Oh, this is selling really well, people really love this'," Vincent added.

To learn more about the challenge, see a full list of participating restaurants, and download a Diner Passport HERE.