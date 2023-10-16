Volunteers Gear Up For The Annual Oktoberfest At River West Festival Park

Nearly a thousand volunteers will be on-site throughout the event to make sure it is a success. Ryan Howell is among the volunteers, working Oktoberfest for the tenth time.

Volunteers and vendors are working to get River West Festival Park ready for Oktoberfest. The festival is expected to once again attract thousands of visitors to the area.

“We have about a thousand volunteers that come and help pour beer, help with the entertainment, and help in a variety of ways,” said Howell.

Howell is busy putting signs up on Monday but will have a different job when Oktoberfest starts.

“When we get to festival, I actually run the games committee,” said Howell.

Festival director Tonja Carrigg knows firsthand the volunteers are the heartbeat of each Oktoberfest. Many of the helping hands have worked here before.

“It’s great to have a reunion of them every year,” she said. “We all know each other; we love seeing each other every year. It’s a great time.”

Carrigg says the last few weeks have been busy transforming the area into a mini-Munich.

Organizers want attendees to remember there is no on-site parking. Free shuttles are available with pick-up and drop-off locations throughout Tulsa.

Oktoberfest opens to the general public on Thursday at 4 p.m.