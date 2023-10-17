Taste Test Tuesday: Homemade Muscadine Jelly

The 6 in the morning team tried out handmade muscadine jelly, which Tess Maune's husband made using muscadine grapes that the two picked in the wild in southeastern Oklahoma.

By: News On 6

Taste Test Tuesday got a little wild with the 6 in the morning team. They tried out handmade muscadine jelly, which Tess Maune's husband made using muscadine grapes that the two picked in the wild in southeastern Oklahoma.

Tess shared some video from about a month ago when they came across a wild muscadine grapevine down near Heavener. She said the grapes are so good that you want to eat them right off the vine.

Tess said it was her first time trying them, but it won't be her last, because they taste like candy!

Her husband had the idea of gathering a bunch to make jelly, so they could give that to his nana for her 90th birthday.