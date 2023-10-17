News On 6's Tess Maune spent about two years working on an Oklahoma's Own Original report about the true story behind "Killers of the Flower Moon." Tess joined LeAnne Taylor to talk about the story and what she learned in the process.

News On 6's Tess Maune Talks About "Reign Of Terror" Special Report

Friday, Oct. 20 will be the nationwide premiere of the Martin Scorsese movie "Killers of the Flower Moon."

It's the story of the Reign of Terror involving the Osage Nation, which took place in the 1920s.

News On 6's Tess Maune spent about two years working on an Oklahoma's Own Original report that aired on Channel 6.

Tess joined LeAnne Taylor at 9 in the morning to talk about the story and what she learned in the process.

