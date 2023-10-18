Debris Cleanup From June Storm Continues

Drivers can see the largest pile from I-244, near the airport, where commercial haulers continue to unload.

The city and county organized cleanup of debris from the June windstorm continue in Tulsa, with the pile of limbs growing on one side, while it’s being reduced to mulch on the other.

The City says 500,000 cubic yards of material has been dropped off.

A smaller site for the public, on 145th East Avenue, remains busy, months after the short-lived storm.

“It's unbelievable how they filled up that whole area in just a few weeks," said Joe Murphy with On Top Tree Service, “And this has been the dump site forever, and this is about as big as the pile ever is, and that over there is huge.”

The City expects the drop-offs, and mulching operation to continue at least until the end of the year.

The public mulching site has reopened as the permanent site where people can drop off limbs and pick up mulch.