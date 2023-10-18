1 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Tulsa

Tuesday, October 17th 2023, 8:49 pm
One person is dead after a 3-vehicle crash on Route 66 in Tulsa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
State Troopers say Arthur Kratz was driving south on Southwest Boulevard near West 51st Street around 2 this afternoon. They say Kratz crossed the center line, hitting a semi, then a van.
OHP says the van then rolled onto its side, but the driver wasn't hurt.
Troopers say Kratz died at the hospital.
OHP says Kratz's condition during the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
October 17th, 2023
October 18th, 2023
October 18th, 2023
October 18th, 2023
October 18th, 2023
October 18th, 2023
October 18th, 2023