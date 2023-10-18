1 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Tulsa

State Troopers say Arthur Kratz was driving south on Southwest Boulevard near West 51st Street around 2 this afternoon. They say Kratz crossed the center line, hitting a semi, then a van.

Tuesday, October 17th 2023, 8:49 pm

By: News On 6


One person is dead after a 3-vehicle crash on Route 66 in Tulsa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

State Troopers say Arthur Kratz was driving south on Southwest Boulevard near West 51st Street around 2 this afternoon. They say Kratz crossed the center line, hitting a semi, then a van.

OHP says the van then rolled onto its side, but the driver wasn't hurt.

Troopers say Kratz died at the hospital.

OHP says Kratz's condition during the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 17th, 2023

October 18th, 2023

October 18th, 2023

October 18th, 2023

Top Headlines

October 18th, 2023

October 18th, 2023

October 18th, 2023

October 18th, 2023