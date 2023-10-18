Tulsa Health Department Distributes Hundreds Of COVID-19 Vaccines

The health department said this COVID vaccine distribution has gone about as smoothly as they could have hoped for, already giving out 400 vaccines with plenty more scheduled.

The Tulsa Health Department says it has given out hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines since first getting the shots about two weeks ago.

The department has given out roughly 400 COVID-19 booster vaccines since first getting the shots about two weeks ago.

The health department said the distribution has gone about as smoothly as it could have hoped for, and appointments are filling up quickly.

The booster is available for everyone aged six months and older and is available at all the Tulsa Health Department locations. This version of the vaccine protects against new variants of COVID making the rounds this fall.

The health department said even though appointments are continuing to fill up, it is opening more time slots to keep up with the demand.

"We are scheduling appointments for all of our vaccines. Our appointments are filling up, but we keep opening more just as time goes by," Ellen Niemitalo, Interim Associate Director of Preventive Health Services at the Tulsa Health Department said.

So far, the health department has not heard of any negative side effects from this booster, and the reaction from the public has been pretty positive so far.

"The reaction of most people when they are coming in is just, this is one more thing that they can do routinely to protect them throughout this respiratory virus season against COVID and flu, and then help just protect themselves and their family. So it really has become more routine," Niemitalo said.

COVID vaccine appointments can be made online at the Tulsa Health Department's website. If all the appointments online are filled, the health department encourages you to give them a call to get your appointment scheduled.

