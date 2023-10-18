'My Son's Life Was Worth It': Murdered Man's Donated Organs Save 6 Lives

LifeShare of Oklahoma says Jimi's kidneys were given to two people who had been on dialysis, his liver was given to a woman in her 40s, his lungs were given to two men and his heart saved a man in his 50s.

-

One year ago, an innocent man was brutally murdered with an axe by a total stranger in a case that left veteran investigators, prosecutors and even the judge, speechless.

The murder was barbaric, cruel and completely random because the victim, Jimi Patterson, was doing nothing but sitting on a couch eating when he was attacked. But, Jimi's mom says Jimi's story didn't end that day.

Christie Patterson spent three days in the hospital with her son Jimi, while he was on life support. After she knew he wasn't going to survive, LifeShare of Oklahoma asked her if she'd like to donate Jimi's organs. She says it was the toughest decision to make at the time, but that decision is now helping her heal and even smile, because his organs helped save six lives.

This anniversary of her son's murder has been a week filled with grief and sadness, but Christie Patterson will always be a proud mother.

"He got baptized about six months before he came to Oklahoma. I know he is in heaven. I know. I am just surviving. I'm working, I am just trying to do the best I can and I'm living for Jimi,” said Christie.

Christie says Jimi is such a fun and funny guy. He was a musician and was getting ready to release his first album.

Last October, Jimi was sitting on a couch at a friend’s apartment when Israel Tejo came by to buy an axe from another person and for no reason, Trejo hit Jimi in the head. They had never met and hadn't said a word to each other. Trejo pleaded guilty earlier this year and is now serving life in prison.

"There's no reason. In court, his face was just blank. He was soulless, evil. There was no reason. None. He just said he did it,” said Christie. "Where he's at right now is where he deserves to be and I'm satisfied."

Trejo took Jimi's life, but Jimi gave life to six people through the organ donation.

"I know Jimi would have said absolutely. He's probably up in heaven saying 'I saved that person's life, I saved that person's life.' I am very proud of him,” said Christie.

LifeShare of Oklahoma says Jimi's kidneys were given to two people who had been on dialysis, his liver was given to a woman in her 40s, his lungs were given to two men and his heart, saved a man in his 50s.

"My son, I didn't give birth to him for nothing,” said Christie. “Even though this is such a tragic event, I just felt like Jimi could do more. He saved so many people's lives and I am proud of him. I know my son’s life was worth it. Regardless of the tragedy."

Christie says she's starting to write letters to the recipients of Jimi's organs and hopes to meet them someday.