'I'm Not Backing Down': Green Country Family Desperate For Answers After Son's Death

The parents of Marty Tweedy say they feel they haven't gotten any justice since no one was arrested for his death.

'I'm Not Backing Down': Green Country Family Desperate For Answers After Sons Death

A Green Country family is desperate for answers after their loved one was killed in January of 2023.

Neil and Tammy Tweedy say their son Marty could light up any room.

"He was just a magnet to people, people drew to him," Tammy said.

They say Marty loved the Kansas City Chiefs and did whatever he could to make people laugh.

"Prankster, he loved to pull pranks on people and think it was just hilarious," Neil said.

Marty worked in the oil field most of his life, and they say Marty had just invented a thread protector for oil rigs that was really taking off.

"We were just joking around and said 'Man wouldn't it be easier to find something that would slide off that pipe instead of unscrewing it, and it went from there," Neil said.

The Pittsburg County Sheriff says his office called in OSBI to process the entire scene and they did a thorough investigation and turned it over to the district attorney's office, who declined charges, ruling the shooting was self-defense.

The sheriff says witnesses said Marty was abusing his wife and had a knife and they found a knife near him after he was shot.

Tammy and Neil say Marty was the one being abused and despite serving time years ago, had decided to live a better life.

"But when he came out he said, 'I'll never lose my temper like that again, I will never,' and he didn't. He made strides to make sure he never crossed the line with the law anymore," Tammy said.

Neil and Tammy say they just have to keep focusing on honoring Marty's memory and getting him justice.

"Like I said, I'm not backing down, I'll stand on the rooftops and scream this because I'm not backing down," Tammy said.



