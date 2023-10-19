Study Reveals Tulsans Lack Confidence In How City Council Deals With Homeless Crisis

The Cicero Institute is a nonpartisan organization focused on fixing broken systems in the public sector, including homelessness. It's a longstanding issue that Tulsa Day Center's Executive Director Mack Haltom says isn’t going to go away any time soon.

A new study reveals a striking lack of confidence in the Tulsa City Council’s approach to dealing with the homeless crisis.

85% of Tulsans say the city needs to do more.

The Tulsa Day Center says organizations are doing what they can with what resources they have, but it agrees the city needs to do more.

The Cicero Institute is a nonpartisan organization focused on fixing broken systems in the public sector, including homelessness. It's a longstanding issue that Tulsa Day Center's Executive Director Mack Haltom says isn’t going to go away any time soon.

“We have people that are unsheltered that have a housing voucher in their hand and can’t find housing because there’s not enough,” Haltom said.

The study revealed that 77% of voters believe homelessness is getting worse.

Haltom says that’s because Tulsa is facing a lack of affordable housing, resulting in more people without anywhere to go.

“Well, hopefully, the city has a plan,” Haltom said when asked how to solve the problem.

13% of respondents agree a lack of affordable housing is a root cause of homelessness.

31% believe mental illness is the cause, with substance addiction close behind at 27%.

Haltom says these issues are addressed through programs the Day Center offers, but like wanting to get off the streets, there needs to be a willingness to get the help.

"We don’t put people into housing and leave them there. We provide the support that’s there specifically for those are permanent supportive housing,” Haltom said.

But the people without homes remain on a waiting list that he says can’t keep up with the more than 1,000 people looking for a better life.

“There needs to be a little bit more faster pace on trying to maybe look at redeveloping some places, maybe some motels or hotels that may be able to be rehabbed quicker,” Haltom said.

The city declined to comment on the study because it says it was not consulted by Cicero Institute.

More information and the full study by Cicero Institute can be found here.