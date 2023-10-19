With the actors noticeably absent because of the strike, the Osage people were the stars of the red carpet for the premiere of "Killers of the Flower Moon," as their story was told on the big screen in Hollywood.

Osage Citizens Shine On Red Carpet For 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Premiere In Hollywood

Killers of the Flower Moon opens in theaters across the country on Friday. The film tells the story of a string of murders of Osage tribal citizens in the 1920s.

Much of the movie was filmed in Oklahoma. The Hollywood premiere was Monday.

Along with all the excitement that comes with a blockbuster, the culture and the traditional clothing of the Osage people were on full display.

Julie O’Keefe helped with the costumes in the film, representing her tribe, by serving as the Lead Osage Wardrobe Consultant.

“It felt like a community project,” she said. “And for a Martin Scorsese movie to feel like a community project is I mean, stunning in itself.”

From the screen, to the red carpet, people like Formal Reigning Osage Princess Gigi Sieke were proud to wear their traditional clothing.

“It is amazing,” Sieke said. “I am just so grateful I’m getting to showcase my clothing because I take a lot of pride in it. I think I look beautiful in these clothes and I’m just so happy I get wear them.”

She pointed out her moccasins, shirt, blanket and handbag, happy to share each piece, with all eyes on the red carpet.

And this moment, not necessarily about costumes for the big screen, but having part of their real lives on display, left O’Keefe with these thoughts:

“We are still here. We survived it all. And we're here tonight in our blankets and all our glory. And we are so appreciative to be here,” O’Keefe said.

The movie premieres in theaters worldwide Friday, Oct. 20. It will then be available on Apple TV plus at a later date.