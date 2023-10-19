Shooting, Crash In Owasso; 1 Suspect In Custody

Owasso Police confirmed they are investigating a shooting at 7800 North 129th East Avenue Thursday afternoon.

By: News On 6

A shooting led to multiple hit-and-run crashes in Owasso, police say.

Owasso Police confirmed they are investigating a shooting at 7800 North 129th East Avenue Thursday afternoon. Police say they received several calls around 2:45 p.m. from neighbors in the Double Oakes and Three Lakes Housing additions who heard gunshots.

Officers say at least one person shot at a car inside the neighborhood.

Shortly after, police say they were called for a string of hit and runs - one of the areas is at 78th and 129th. Another scene is at 76th and 127th, where police say a suspect got out of the car after wrecking it and ran - but officers took that person into custody shortly after.

Officers say they don’t know if that suspect is connected to the shooting, but they were taken in for questioning.

Police say they are searching for 2 suspects but do not believe there is any threat to the public.

"If anything, it appears that the person that was shooting and the person that they were shooting at either knew each other or they have something going on between them," said Nick Boatman with Owasso Police. "There's no indication that this is just some random thing."

Owasso PD posted a picture and video of a vehicle related to the shooting. They say it appears to be a silver late-model BMW SUV. They say if you recognize the vehicle or have information that might assist with the investigation, please call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS.

Police say there are no injuries reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.