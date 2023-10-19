Marie Osmond Talks Upcoming Concert In Tulsa

News On 6's Jonathan Cooper talked with Marie about the Winter Wonderland she'll bring to Tulsa, from "Silent Night" to "Jingle Bells" to her own classic hits with the Marie Osmond Symphonic Christmas.

Thursday, October 19th 2023, 5:03 pm

By: News On 6


Marie Osmond is coming to the Skyline Event Center for the Christmas season.

News On 6's Jonathan Cooper talked with Marie about the Winter Wonderland she'll bring to Tulsa, from "Silent Night" to "Jingle Bells" to her own classic hits with the Marie Osmond Symphonic Christmas.

To get tickets to the concert on December 10, CLICK HERE.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 19th, 2023

October 19th, 2023

October 19th, 2023

October 19th, 2023

Top Headlines

October 19th, 2023

October 19th, 2023

October 19th, 2023

October 19th, 2023