Marie Osmond Talks Upcoming Concert In Tulsa

Thursday, October 19th 2023, 5:03 pm
Marie Osmond is coming to the Skyline Event Center for the Christmas season.
News On 6's Jonathan Cooper talked with Marie about the Winter Wonderland she'll bring to Tulsa, from "Silent Night" to "Jingle Bells" to her own classic hits with the Marie Osmond Symphonic Christmas.
To get tickets to the concert on December 10, CLICK HERE.
