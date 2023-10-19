New Park Under Construction In Bixby

The Washington Irving River Park is now under construction, connecting the Washington Irving Memorial Park with the Harmony Bridge, making an even bigger space along the Arkansas River.

A $4.2 million construction project is underway at a new park in Bixby.

The new space will connect two existing parks.

"I think this is a very needed piece of infrastructure in the area that is going to help us have much larger events, and host much more fun events in the area," Vice Mayor Robert Founds said.

Founds says connecting the two parks makes sense.

The space will have a brand-new playground and restrooms, plus other new features.

"There's going to be infrastructure put in place for stages and sound systems for concerts. There's also going to be a boat ramp for our first responders to get into the river itself," he said.

Founds says as more and more people move to Bixby, it's important for the city to give them a place to go and enjoy.

"When we keep all the new residents who want to live in Bixby, when we keep them here with activities and fun that means we also keep them around for our businesses, and that helps create the infrastructure that we need, all around," he said.

The city says they hope to complete construction and open the park in November.

They will post updates on the city's Facebook page.