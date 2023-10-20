Security Prioritized For This Year's Oktoberfest

In the early days of Oktoberfest, the event pretty much fit inside one big tent, but the festival has grown over the years, requiring more security to keep people safe.

With thousands of people visiting Oktoberfest this weekend, the health and safety of folks enjoying the German festival is a high priority.

In the early days of Oktoberfest, the event pretty much fit inside one big tent, but the festival has grown over the years, requiring more security to keep people safe.

Thousands of people will visit Oktoberfest this weekend, and once they get through the security checkpoint, it's on to the fun and games.

As families enjoy dancing and German food, dozens of off-duty police officers stand by with a watchful eye.

"Very happy that they're taking security seriously so that we can just enjoy the day with all the kids," said one parent visiting with her kids.

Helping keep everyone safe is former Tulsa Police Officer Mark Shelton.

"The overall footprint of the event has grown tenfold at least," he said.

He's been running security here for more than 10 years and says things are different now.

"Back 12 years ago when I started running the security, we probably only had 40 of us out here, and now it's up to 65-70 of us that are out here in various capacities," said Shelton.

With a fenced perimeter around the event and a Tulsa police Mobile command center, the goal is to keep the fun in and the danger out.

"This is not a place where you can open carry, this is not a place where you can bring weapons in at all, this is a place for everyone to come in and just responsibly engage in the Oktoberfest festivities and get home safely," he said.

If you see anything suspicious or have an emergency, help won't be far away.

In addition to all the security out here at Riverwest Park, there will also be security at the shuttle pick-up locations.