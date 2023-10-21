Rejoice Christian Shuts Out Nowata, 49-0

All Eagles, 49-nothing the final.

By: News On 6

Over at Rejoice Christian, the Eagles were hosting Nowata.

First quarter, Camden Ryan, looking for Josh Hendricks, made a couple guys miss, dove for the goal line, and he was in. 7-nothing Eagles.

To the second now, same score. Ryan to Maverick Price, and Price did the rest. Untouched into the end zone. 14-nothing now.

Then it's Hendricks again, on defense. Great play to high-point the ball, then he got to scootin' all the way back for a pick 6.

