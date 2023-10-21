Rejoice Christian Shuts Out Nowata, 49-0

Friday, October 20th 2023, 10:23 pm
Over at Rejoice Christian, the Eagles were hosting Nowata.
First quarter, Camden Ryan, looking for Josh Hendricks, made a couple guys miss, dove for the goal line, and he was in. 7-nothing Eagles.
To the second now, same score. Ryan to Maverick Price, and Price did the rest. Untouched into the end zone. 14-nothing now.
Then it's Hendricks again, on defense. Great play to high-point the ball, then he got to scootin' all the way back for a pick 6.
All Eagles, 49-nothing the final.
