Rejoice Christian Shuts Out Nowata, 49-0

Friday, October 20th 2023, 10:23 pm

By: News On 6


Over at Rejoice Christian, the Eagles were hosting Nowata.

First quarter, Camden Ryan, looking for Josh Hendricks, made a couple guys miss, dove for the goal line, and he was in. 7-nothing Eagles.

To the second now, same score. Ryan to Maverick Price, and Price did the rest. Untouched into the end zone. 14-nothing now.

Then it's Hendricks again, on defense. Great play to high-point the ball, then he got to scootin' all the way back for a pick 6.

All Eagles, 49-nothing the final.
