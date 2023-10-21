"Killers Of The Flower Moon" Extras See Movie For First Time

Annette Nowlin says she could never anticipate seeing her own children relive history to spread awareness of the Reign of Terror.

For the many actors in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the film's release is nothing short of a dream come true, but not for the reasons of chasing fame.

Of course, being in a Scorsese epic is a career highlight.

“It’s insane. It’s pretty crazy. Pretty mind-blowing,” Nowlin said.

Her son, Bravery, plays a principal role in the film alongside his sister, Brynlee. Nowlin says it was a chance to learn not just for herself but for her kids, too.

“Even growing up in Oklahoma, I didn’t hear this story,” Nowlin said. “It’s really good that it’s getting out there and coming to light.”

Actor Drew Tiger says the film extends beyond its cinematic appeal and considers the Osage culture.

“They had town halls around where Marty would sit down and talk to a number of the Elders to try and get it right. They didn’t want to overstep their boundaries, and you could see that. You could feel that,” Tiger said.

Tiger says the film would be a good teaching tool for high schoolers regardless of its R-rating.

Beyond the personal aspirations of the actors, he says the movie can potentially be a game-changer for the film industry in Oklahoma.

“It’s opened up opportunities for a lot of people. Not only just in front of the camera but behind the camera. Writers, PAs, directors, assistant directors. It’s just going to be a plethora of opportunity among other tribes, but as well as Oklahoma,” Tiger said.