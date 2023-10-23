Tulsa Police did detain the suspect as part of the investigation. Officers haven't said yet if he was arrested or will face any charges.

By: News On 6

Woman Hit By Boyfriend's Car In Driveway Of Home, Tulsa Police Say

-

A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by her boyfriend's car, Tulsa Police said.

Police said the suspect and victim had just gotten home from watching the Kansas City Chiefs game when officers said he ran over his girlfriend with his car.

The incident happened just before 8 o'clock Sunday evening near 51st and Lewis, police said. The man hit the woman in the driveway of the home, police said.

Police said they aren't sure if the couple was fighting in the car before the incident or if alcohol was somehow involved.

At some point, the woman got out of the vehicle and that's when she was hit by the car in the driveway, police said.

Tulsa Police did detain the suspect as part of the investigation. Officers haven't said yet if he was arrested or will face any charges.

There has not been any update Monday morning on how the victim is doing.

Officers said she was in critical condition when she went to the hospital Sunday night, and had to undergo surgery.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.