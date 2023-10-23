Tulsa's Oktoberfest Concludes With Annual Dachshund Dash

Monday, October 23rd 2023, 1:34 pm
Tulsa's Oktoberfest wrapped up this weekend and this year's top dog has been crowned at the annual Dachshund Dash.
It's a fan-favorite tradition that brings in Weiner dogs from all over.
They race from one end of an 80-foot-long course to the other.
The fastest "weenie" won a $350 Fest Card.
And all non-dachshund dogs had their own chance to compete in the "Honorary Wanna Be a Doxie" race.
The prize? A photo of a real dachshund.
