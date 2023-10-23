Tulsa's Oktoberfest Concludes With Annual Dachshund Dash

Tulsa's Oktoberfest wrapped up this weekend and this year's top dog has been crowned at the annual Dachshund Dash.

By: News On 6

It's a fan-favorite tradition that brings in Weiner dogs from all over.

They race from one end of an 80-foot-long course to the other.

The fastest "weenie" won a $350 Fest Card.

And all non-dachshund dogs had their own chance to compete in the "Honorary Wanna Be a Doxie" race.

The prize? A photo of a real dachshund.