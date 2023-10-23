Tulsa's Oktoberfest Concludes With Annual Dachshund Dash

Tulsa's Oktoberfest wrapped up this weekend and this year's top dog has been crowned at the annual Dachshund Dash.

Monday, October 23rd 2023, 1:34 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa's Oktoberfest wrapped up this weekend and this year's top dog has been crowned at the annual Dachshund Dash.

It's a fan-favorite tradition that brings in Weiner dogs from all over.

They race from one end of an 80-foot-long course to the other.

The fastest "weenie" won a $350 Fest Card.

And all non-dachshund dogs had their own chance to compete in the "Honorary Wanna Be a Doxie" race.

The prize? A photo of a real dachshund.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 23rd, 2023

October 26th, 2023

October 25th, 2023

October 23rd, 2023

Top Headlines

October 27th, 2023

October 27th, 2023

October 27th, 2023

October 27th, 2023