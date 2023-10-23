An affidavit says a woman already accused of taking off with her five children despite not having custody of them has tested positive for having meth in her system while giving birth last month.

By: News On 6

Woman Charged With 2 Counts Of Child Neglect After Testing Positive For Meth, Giving Birth To Twins

Sabrina Chisum was arrested in early October after police say she took her kids from DHS custody.

Officers issued a missing and endangered alert for Chisum and her children and Catoosa Police arrested her that same day.

Records now show Chisum tested positive for meth after giving birth to twins last month.

Documents show both babies had meth in their systems.

Police say Chisum admitted to using drugs less than two days before she gave birth.

She's now charged with two counts of child neglect in Tulsa County.