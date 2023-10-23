Fulton Street Books To Host Free Book Fair After Scholastic Book Fair's New Option For Schools

Onikah Asamoa-Caesar is already making plans for her new space after hearing about the Scholastic Book Fair giving schools an option to pass on diverse books.

By: News On 6

This is the time of year the Scholastic Book fair arrives at schools to sell students books and school supplies.

This year, the publisher of children's books is allowing schools to opt out of certain books that focus on diversity.

So, a Tulsa bookstore owner decided to host her own book fair.

As Fulton Street Books and Coffee writes a new chapter with a new location owner, Onikah Asamoa-Caesar is focused on books kids might not get to read.

"I think they don't understand the harm of that to children," Asamoa-Caesar said. "The harm of saying your story is not important enough for us to do the work to ensure that it can be represented here."

To ensure students are exposed to books that represent them, Asamoa-Caesar will offer the Little Free Book Fair.

"Together, we can actually provide opportunities for children to have the book fairs, to have the nostalgia, have the posters, the erasers, all the things. And do it in a way that's more equitable and also centering diversity in that selection of books," she said.

It was important to Asamoa-Caesar for this to be a free book fair.

"Books should not be a luxury," she said. "Our children should be able to access literature, access books, access learning, access materials that provide them educational opportunities. Finances should not be a burden to them doing that."

As she helps kids learn about new stories, she's adding to her own story.

"As a black-owned bookstore, being on Greenwood Avenue is very significant for the history and legacy that we carry as a business," Asamoa-Caesar said.

Fulton Street Books and Coffee plans to open its new location at 21 North Greenwood Avenue before the holidays and host the Little Free Book Fair in the spring.

If you would like to help volunteer or donate to the Little Free Book Fair, you can stay updated on Fulton Street Books and Coffee's social media pages.