Man Found With Gunshot Wound To Head In Tulsa, Police Say

Tuesday, October 24th 2023, 4:43 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A man was shot in the head early Tuesday morning near the Tulsa County Jail, according to Tulsa Police.

The shooting happened just outside the David L. Moss property at the intersection of Lawton and Archer, police said.

The call came in around 2 a.m. about a man down, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The victim was talking before EMSA transported him to the hospital, according to police.

Police said they are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Officers said they believe that the victim may have been homeless.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.
