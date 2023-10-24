95-Year-Old Sapulpa Woman Stays Active With Bowling League

A 95-year-old woman has been bowling for a team in Sapulpa the past 35 years, including trips to New York and Chicago to bowl.

By: News On 6

-

There's a team at Sahoma Lanes you'll want to look for on Tuesdays.

Every week, three bowlers face off against Sapulpa's best.

The secret weapon? Mary Almon, 95, who has been bowling now for 35 years.

"My 60th birthday, my son brought me out here to celebrate my birthday," Almon said. "It's stuck with me ever since. I bowl here three times a week."

To some, it may not seem like a tough task, but there's a lot more that meets the eye.

She says people may underestimate her because of her age, but she uses it to her advantage.

"I will be 96 next August," Almon said.

She loves to win but loves her teammates and even her opponents more.

"The people I bowl with, my friends, I have come out here just to see some of them so I love them all," Almon said.

She said joining the league has given her new experiences.

"It takes me to a lot of places I have never been before. We went to New York one year, we went to Chicago," Almon said. "We have been a lot of places to bowl."

She's got new ways to stay busy and a new outlook on life.

"Do whatever you want to. If you want to get up and go, get up and go," Almon said. "If you want to go to bed, go to bed. That's all I know."