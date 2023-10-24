Drum Major's Car Stolen As Glenpool Warriors Were At State Competition

The Glenpool Warriors finished better than last year at a state band competition Saturday, but the excitement was tempered when the band got home and found two of the musician's cars had been broken into, and the drum majors’ car had been stolen.

The Glenpool Warriors finished better than last year at a state band competition Saturday, but the excitement was tempered when the band got home and found two of the musician's cars had been broken into, and the drum majors’ car had been stolen.

Drum Major Drew Jones had a gold 2008 Honda Accord, that he hoped to drive to college next year.

"I didn't know how to react. I got off the bus and it was just gone,” he said. "So we just walked around the parking lot clicking the panic button, and it just wasn't there.”

He and his brother are being raised by his grandmother, Susan Pope. "I can't replace it, I just can’t,” she said.

She's a long-time band booster, but she and Drew are getting the boosting this week.

"I have never been so overwhelmed by the band family that we have,” said Pope, talking about all the phone calls and texts, with offers of rides.

There’s also a GoFundMe account with the goal to be sure they can replace the stolen car.

"When they posted it, I opened it up and saw the goal of $10,000,” said Jones. "And I thought, 'well, that's not going to happen,' and 24 hours later, it was over $2,000 already, so maybe it will.”

"It's just been an outpouring of compassion that's so overwhelming it's hard to believe,” said Pope.