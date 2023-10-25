Traffic Concerns Fuel Opposition To Proposed Restaurant In Tulsa

A new Chick-fil-A might soon be on the corner of 13th and Utica in Tulsa. While some people feel it would be a nice addition, others believe traffic will be a huge concern.

By: News On 6

Traffic Is The Main Concern For New Restaurant In Tulsa

-

The Tulsa City Council is expected to vote on whether to approve a new Chick-fil-A during Wednesday's meeting.

It's controversial for some people who live and work near the proposed location.

The Chick-fil-A would be on the corner of 13th and Utica in Tulsa. While some people feel it would be a nice addition, others believe traffic will be a huge concern.

The Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission approved the proposal. The next step is for the city council to approve, deny or modify the plan.

The piece of land is currently designated for residential use but could be changed to multiple use.

Former District 4 City Councilwoman Kara Joy McKee said many residents in the area want a more walkable neighborhood.

She said this area is in transition to be more urbanized, which brings more traffic. McKee said change can be a good thing.

"Fitting in more businesses like fast food chains can feel really be uncomfortable for neighborhoods, and there are reasons to feel concerned," McKee said. "But we’re also in a city and we have to balance that out and try to develop the best relationships we can with the neighbors that happen to be businesses on the edges of our neighborhoods."

One of the neighbors nearby said they plan to speak at the city council meeting.

That meeting is at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.