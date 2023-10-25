Police: Driver Crashes Stolen Car After Leading Officers On Chase

License plate reading cameras helped officers find and recover a stolen vehicle overnight, Tulsa Police said.

By: News On 6

Police said they tried to pull over a car they believed was stolen around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday near 9th and Sheridan, but the driver drove off.

Police chased the driver until the car crashed into a pole near Admiral and 101st East Avenue, officers said.

Police arrested a passenger in the car, but said the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away. No one was hurt, police said.

Police have not yet released any information about the driver or passenger.

