Man Accused Of Striking Cyclist With Pickup Truck, Leaving Scene Arrested By Tulsa Police

The suspect in a Tulsa hit-and-run crash that police say left a bicyclist seriously injured is in custody on Wednesday.

By: News On 6

-

The suspect in a Tulsa hit-and-run crash that police say left a bicyclist seriously injured is in custody on Wednesday.

Tulsa Police arrested Kijuan Washington, who is accused of striking a woman on her bike at Garnett and Skelly on Tuesday, but kept driving after the crash.

Officers with TPD arrived at the scene and said the victim was transported to the hospital. Her condition as of Wednesday morning is unknown.

Police say witnesses provided a description of Washington's pickup truck and with assistance from Flock Safety Cameras, he was located and arrested at a home near 4th and Sheridan.

He is accused of leaving the scene of an injury accident, police say.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.