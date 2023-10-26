Police say an officer shot Brenden Lantz after Lantz pointed a gun at the officer Wednesday afternoon.

22-Year-Old Man Shot In Head After Pointing Gun At Police Serving Warrant In Tulsa

A man was shot in the head while police were trying to arrest him Wednesday.

Police say an officer shot Brenden Lantz after Lantz pointed a gun at the officer Wednesday afternoon.

The man was on a suspended sentence after trying to burn the house down with his family inside.

Brenden Lantz and his girlfriend, Kristan Smittle, are now both at the Tulsa County Jail.

Their history goes back several years, including Lantz admitting to arson at the same home where the shooting took place on Wednesday.

22-year-old Brenden Lantz is in jail for having a gun while under Department of Corrections supervision and for interfering with police. His girlfriend, 30-year-old Kristan Smittle, is arrested for harboring a fugitive.

All this -- after police showed up at a home near Pine and 129th East Avenue Wednesday afternoon to serve an arrest warrant for Lantz.

Smittle's family lives there.

“They told us to come out and then he came out to the steps with a gun pointed to his head and they told him to put the gun down,” Shawna Morrison, Kristan’s aunt and a witness to the shooting said.

Police say a female officer fired one shot, hitting Lantz in the head.

Court records show 7 weeks ago, a judge put Lantz on a 5-year suspended sentence for assaulting an officer.

She also gave him a 15-year suspended sentence after he admitted trying to set this same house on fire with Kristan and three children inside in 2019.

Kristan's grandmother, Nancy Smittle, says Lantz went on an angry rampage THAT DAY.

“He went around and took the butt end of a small 22 I guess rifle and broke these glasses,” said Smittle.

Smittle says today, Kristan and Lantz made a quick stop at her home and that's when police showed up.

“It’s a mess but unfortunately you’ve got to know where your priority’s set,” she said.

The Smittle family says the couple's children are in foster care and they're glad the couple IS in custody, where they cannot hurt themselves or anyone else.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.