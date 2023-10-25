Tulsa Police Searching For Hit And Run Suspect

The man's family is devastated and is still searching for answers. The family says Nathaniel Lucas Watson was riding his bike on Pine Street near Sheridan when he was hit by a car that didn't even stop.

Tulsa Police are looking for a driver they say hit and killed a man riding his bike late Saturday night and took off without stopping.

Walking down the street where her brother-in-law was killed while riding his bike, Heather Sadberry is looking for answers.

"All we know so far is he got hit by a car, and the person didn't stop, never even slowed down," said Sadberry.

Heather's brother-in-law Lucas Watson was killed around 12:30 a.m. late Saturday night. Tulsa Police say the driver was in a Ford Escape driving east on Pine when they hit Watson.

"The vehicle, the person, just please let us know why didn't you stop, accidents happen all the time," said Sadberry.

Police are looking for a white or silver Escape which probably has damage to the passenger side.

Heather hopes someone who lives nearby saw something that could help police find the driver.

"I'm just trying to get camera videos or ask anybody if they're willing to help, I know there's people up and down this street all night long. In fact, I'm about to go talk to some of the homeless people right now that I do know because I help everybody around here; I'm the neighborhood mama is what they call me," said Sadberry.

Heather says she's known Lucas for 20 years, and he leaves behind 3 children, including one who was born this July.

"He was a good guy and did what he needed to do in life to try and better himself where he was and said he was struggling, but he was trying," said Sadberry.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help raise money for funeral services for Lucas. And if you know anything that might help police find the driver, call 918-596 COPS.