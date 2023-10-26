Making A Cultural Impact: Tulsa Broadens Its Arts Industry Reach

Agencies wanting to help further interests of the arts in Tulsa are encouraged to apply for part of the $150,000 in grants available in the next round of city funding.

By: News On 6

Work is underway to broaden the outreach of the arts industry in Tulsa to help the city make an even bigger cultural impact.

Agencies wanting to help further interests of the arts in Tulsa are encouraged to apply for part of the $150,000 in grants available in the next round of city funding.

The funding is a part of the more than $2 million Vision Tulsa package approved by voters in 2016 to help further the goal of arts organizations.

Tulsa’s Arts Commission has given money to organizations dedicated to the arts since 2020.

The group is now distributing the money through Vision Arts 5 grants to help drive Tulsa’s tourism and economic development.

City leaders said the grant is competitive and the independent review panel will consider only those expected to make the biggest impact.

Agencies can compete for awards from $5,000 to up to $50,000.

Organizations selected should work to improve engagement of the arts for visitors and residents to help the city continue to grow economically.

Tulsa Arts Commissioner Machele Miller said the commission is looking for something unique to attract a diverse audience.

"The arts and culture industry in America actually produces more GDP than transportation and agriculture combined. But people don’t realize how much money there is and how many people are employed. That’s what we want to do for Tulsa, more arts job and more money," Miller said.

There are several mandatory virtual informational sessions applicants are required to attend.

First time grant writing workshops are available for any organization that needs help. The deadline to submit for the grant is December 22.