3 Injured In Crash Involving Semi Truck Near Verdigris

By: News On 6

A semi-truck spilled over and caught fire in the area of Highway 266 and Highway 66 between Verdigris and Claremore on Thursday.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the semi-truck did not stop as they exited onto Highway 66 and were hit by another truck that was heading north toward Claremore. Several agencies are responding to the crash including Verdigris Fire and OHP.

Troopers say three people were in the truck during the crash and they have been taken to an area hospital. The extent of the injuries has not been reported. The driver of the semi was not seriously hurt.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.