TTCU Tulsa Run Begins This Weekend

Thursday, October 26th 2023, 4:35 pm
Thursday is packet pickup day for the TTCU Tulsa Run but it's not too late to sign up.
Race Director Destiny Green joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about all the ways you can participate even if you choose not to run.
The run begins Saturday, October 28 at 7:20 a.m. with the Wheelchair 5K. You can sign up online at TulsaRun.com.
