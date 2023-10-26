TTCU Tulsa Run Begins This Weekend

Race Director Destiny Green joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about all the ways you can participate even if you choose not to run.

Thursday, October 26th 2023, 4:35 pm

By: News On 6


Thursday is packet pickup day for the TTCU Tulsa Run but it's not too late to sign up.

Race Director Destiny Green joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about all the ways you can participate even if you choose not to run.

The run begins Saturday, October 28 at 7:20 a.m. with the Wheelchair 5K. You can sign up online at TulsaRun.com.


