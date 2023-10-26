Oklahoma's Our Blood Institute Hosts Bedlam Blood Drives

Oklahoma's OBI hosts Bedlam blood drive with an opportunity to win tickets.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Our Blood Institute is hosting a series of blood drives between October 27 and November 1.

There is an incentive to donate; if you donate at any Oklahoma OBI donor center next within those dates, you will be entered to win two tickets to the Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State game at Boone Pickens Stadium.

“This is a fun and spirited competition leading up to the final Bedlam football game,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “No matter which team wins, patients in Oklahoma hospitals are truly the winners.”

Donors will also receive your choice of limited-edition “End of an Era” football when you give blood with Our Blood Institute.

Donate at any Oklahoma OBI donor center to be entered to win:

Ada Donor Center, 1930 Stonecipher Boulevard Ardmore Donor Center, 2235 Merrick Drive Central OKC Donor Center, 901 N. Lincoln Edmond Donor Center, 3409 S. Broadway Enid Donor Center, 301 E. Cherokee Lawton Donor Center, 211 S.W. “A” Avenue Norman Donor Center, 1004 24th Avenue, N.W. North OKC Donor Center, 5105 N. Portland Tulsa Donor Center, 4601 E. 81st Street





OU and OSU will be hosting university blood drives the week before and the week following the game.

The University of Oklahoma’s Blood Drive will take place Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 – Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Successful donors will receive a limited-edition “End of an Era” OU football and a choice of glow-in-the-dark “Got Guts?” T-shirt or a long-sleeve “Don’t Be a Grinch!” T-shirt.

Oklahoma State University’s Blood Drive will take place the following week, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 – Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Successful donors will receive a limited-edition “End of an Era” OSU football and a long sleeve “Don’t Be a Grinch!” T-shirt.

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days, and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+-year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.





