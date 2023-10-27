Bishop Kelly Beats Out Hale, 55-20

Comets win 55-20.

Thursday, October 26th 2023, 10:39 pm

By: News On 6


Nathan Hale hosted Bishop Kelley Thursday night. Comets were looking to move to 6-0 in district play.

1st play from scrimmage for BK. Mason Mcfarlane took the handoff on the sweep. He'd take it 45 yards for the touchdown, extra point was no good. 6-0.

Comets got an interception. Isaiah Chapman capped off the short 3-play drive with 6-yard score. 13-0.

Later in the 1st. Chapman again, broke a couple of tackles on his way into the end zone again.

Comets win 55-20.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 26th, 2023

October 27th, 2023

October 27th, 2023

October 27th, 2023

Top Headlines

October 28th, 2023

October 28th, 2023

October 28th, 2023

October 28th, 2023