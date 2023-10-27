Bishop Kelly Beats Out Hale, 55-20

Thursday, October 26th 2023, 10:39 pm
Nathan Hale hosted Bishop Kelley Thursday night. Comets were looking to move to 6-0 in district play.
1st play from scrimmage for BK. Mason Mcfarlane took the handoff on the sweep. He'd take it 45 yards for the touchdown, extra point was no good. 6-0.
Comets got an interception. Isaiah Chapman capped off the short 3-play drive with 6-yard score. 13-0.
Later in the 1st. Chapman again, broke a couple of tackles on his way into the end zone again.
Comets win 55-20.
