Bishop Kelly Beats Out Hale, 55-20

By: News On 6

Nathan Hale hosted Bishop Kelley Thursday night. Comets were looking to move to 6-0 in district play.

1st play from scrimmage for BK. Mason Mcfarlane took the handoff on the sweep. He'd take it 45 yards for the touchdown, extra point was no good. 6-0.

Comets got an interception. Isaiah Chapman capped off the short 3-play drive with 6-yard score. 13-0.

Later in the 1st. Chapman again, broke a couple of tackles on his way into the end zone again.

Comets win 55-20.