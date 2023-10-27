Tulsa Man Accused Of Hitting Pedestrian With His Truck Twice

Tulsa Police said the pedestrian was struck at around 10 p.m. Thursday near East Admiral Place and North Sheridan Road.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Man Accused Of Running Over Pedestrian With Truck Twice

One man was taken into custody after striking a pedestrian with their vehicle twice in eastern Tulsa, police say.

Officers say the pedestrian was walking on the shoulder along East Admiral Place when he was hit by a pickup truck, with witnesses telling police the person driving the truck turned around and hit the victim a second time.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries

Witnesses said that Brandon Castrejon-Yerenat drove his truck at them, but when one of them flashed a gun, the suspect drove away.

Tulsa Police said a security guard working in the area saw the whole thing and followed Castrejon-Yerenat to an RV park a few blocks away.

Officers found the Castrejon-Yerenat's truck and arrested him on complaints of driving under the influence, a hit-and-run, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators said the Castrejon-Yerena refused to take a breathalyzer test and is currently being held at the Tulsa County Jail.